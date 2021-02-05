Group involved in beach protest calls on public to join ‘End Lockdown’ demonstration

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - One of the groups that participated in the beach protest last weekend is planning another demonstration on Saturday, calling for all lockdown restrictions to be lifted. Via a social media poster shared on Facebook, We Are More (W.A.M.) called on the public to attend the “End Lockdown” demonstration at Fish Hoek beach. “We the people opened the beaches, now we will end lockdown!!!” read the poster. The demonstration is planned for 10am. The group will also be hosting an event thereafter, titled “Doctors against Propaganda” at the Monkey Valley Resort, Noordhoek Beach.

The group said it demanded the names, qualifications and citizenship of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s National Coronavirus Command Council.

The group, when approached for comment, refused.

Last Saturday, about 200 people gathered at Muizenberg beach and several beaches in the province to protest against the beach ban and regulations in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Beaches at Sea Point, Camps Bay, Plettenberg Bay, Fish Hoek, Milnerton, Clifton, Blouberg Beach, and Llandudno in the Western Cape and Pipe in Port Elizabeth were earmarked for the “Beach Turn-Up” demonstrations.

Via a social media poster shared on Facebook, We Are More (W.A.M) called on the public to attend the ‘End Lockdown’ demonstration at Fish Hoek beach. Picture: Supplied

Via a social media poster shared on Facebook, We Are More (W.A.M) called on the public to attend the ‘End Lockdown’ demonstration at Fish Hoek beach. Picture: Supplied

The groups behind the demonstration were the Woke Nation and W.A.M, among others.

“The demonstration was held because we are against the lockdown regulations. Our feeling and the public’s is that it is unfair. Politicians have not missed their paychecks, and it is unconstitutional. We feel it's time to go back to normal and people should be allowed to go back to work and school,” said a protest organiser identified only as “Nita”.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that should the need arise, officers would be at the scene.

“We have a station on the beach so it will be in front of our eyes,” said Dyason.

Cape Argus