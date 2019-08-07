Meghan Cremer.

Cape Town - Fears are growing that 30-year-old Meghan Cremer, who went missing in Philippi early this month, won’t be found alive, after three people were arrested for being in possession of the car she was driving at the time of her disappearance. Cremer went missing from her home near Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables in Philippi on August 3.

According to the police, at the time of her disappearance, Cremer was wearing a green top and black tracksuit pants, and was driving her white Toyota Auris with registration number CX29727.

According to chairperson for the Philippi Community Policing Forum Ebrahim Abrahams, Cremer’s vehicle was found on Monday near Grassy Park.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said three suspects, aged 27, 34 and 35 have been arrested after being found in possession of stolen property.

“Police detectives are following up all possible leads in order to establish if there is a link to the suspects that have been arrested and the missing person,” Malo said.

Cremer’s family have also sought the help of private investigator Noel Pratten to help track down her whereabouts. “The matter is currently at a very sensitive stage and there are things happening in this case that could endanger Meghan’s life, so I am unable to reveal any progress that has been made in the situation,” Malo said.

The stables Cremer lives on serves as a safe haven for horses.

A woman named Linda Moore owns the place, said police spokesperson Dawood Laing.

Cremer, who is originally from Knysna, studied towards a BSc in microbiology at Rhodes University and is an avid horse rider.

She is 1.67m tall, slender and has blue eyes, and long hazel brown hair.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts can contact her brother, Paul Cremer at 0723762283 or Pratten at 0847625913.

“All three suspects are expected to make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once charged for possession of suspected stolen property,” Malo said.

