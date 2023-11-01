Guam’s Troy Michael Smith crowned Mr Gay World 2023

It was the 15th edition of the pageant and was held at Honey & Dora in De Waterkant. He beat 10 other international contenders.

The 36-year-old mental health advocate lives in Alaska with strong ties to his Guamanian heritage, and became victorious as the ultimate ambassador for his cause.

Winning the title left him in disbelief and feeling incredible, as he stated that it was such a great experience joining the guys from all over the globe and advocating for different causes they believe in, in their own respective countries.

Smith’s victory not only celebrates his personal achievement but also the crucial message he conveyed about suicide prevention within the LGBTQIA+ community.