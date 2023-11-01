Guam’s Troy Michael Smith crowned Mr Gay World 2023

Cape Town - Guam’s Troy Michael Smith took home the title Mr Gay World 2023.
It was the 15th edition of the pageant and was held at Honey & Dora in De Waterkant. He beat 10 other international contenders.
The 36-year-old mental health advocate lives in Alaska with strong ties to his Guamanian heritage, and became victorious as the ultimate ambassador for his cause.
Winning the title left him in disbelief and feeling incredible, as he stated that it was such a great experience joining the guys from all over the globe and advocating for different causes they believe in, in their own respective countries.
Smith’s victory not only celebrates his personal achievement but also the crucial message he conveyed about suicide prevention within the LGBTQIA+ community.
“It's just a blessing that I was able to express my message to all the judges and my fellow contestants about suicide prevention and what we can do to help lower that high statistic within the LGBTQIA+ community specifically.
“We have to work together. I know that I may be the winner of this competition, but this is a team effort. I can’t change the world alone, but I could not think of a better group of guys to share this experience and advocate this cause with,” he said.
The Mr Gay World title was made possible by a combination of judge’s scores and public votes. Contestants were assessed based on their knowledge about the community of LGBTQIA+ issues, history, votes, their commitment to social responsibility campaigns, and their demeanour in various categories.
Beyond his pageant success, Troy Michael Smith is a real estate agent, small business owner, and a committed mental health advocate.
He holds a bachelor's degree in political science and English and has a history as a collegiate athlete and captain of the men’s tennis team.