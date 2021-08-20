Gugulethu memorial site vandalised: 'These monuments are very important'

Cape Town - The families of the Gugulethu seven, who were ambushed by police and shot dead in the 1980’s, are appealing for intervention after the monument erected in their honour has once again fallen victim to vandalism. The memorial was built to commemorate the lives of seven young political activists from the area who were executed by apartheid security forces in 1986.

Khonza Mxinwa, who represents the family of Simon Mandla Mxinwa, who was among the seven, said the monument should have been fenced in to keep it safe from vandals. Gugulethu activist Xolile Ndzoyi said it was heartbreaking to see people vandalising monuments that carried the history of the area. Ndzoyiya said there had been no development done around the monuments. "Gugulethu must not be treated as a ’by the way’ site. These monuments in our area are very important and need development," Ndzoyi said.

Gugulethu Development Forum general secretary, Vincent Domingo said the site was vandalised because some people didn’t know the historical significance of the site. Domingo said the site should be a tourist destination for the people of Gugulethu, and that schools should teach learners about the history of the Gugulethu Seven. He said this could create work opportunities for young people as tour guides. Community Services and Health Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said it was the responsibility of the City to maintain and repair monuments and memorials that it owns.

However, he said to this end, the City had completed repairs and maintenance to various monuments and memorials, including the Gugulethu Seven Monument. "The City has, in the past, repaired and conducted maintenance on the Gugulethu Seven monument because of vandalism. This monument is an important part of Cape Town’s story, and must be preserved," said Badroodien. He said the City was aware that the monument had been vandalised again, and was taking steps to attend to it.