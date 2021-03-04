Gun owners group doubt woman’s licence denial is on religious grounds

Cape Town - The South African Gunowners' Association (Saga) has cast doubt on the theory that a Muslim woman, Maleek Sayed, was denied her licence for a firearm because of religious reasons. Saga spokesperson John Welch said: “We doubt that the licence application was refused because of religious discrimination, since the legal requirements for the photo are clearly specified.” Welch said: “The purpose of the photo is to enable law enforcement to identify the owner of the licensed firearm.” However, Welch said the fact that Sayed’s firearm competency requirements had been accepted using the same photograph was strange. Welch said: "The requirements for ID photos and competency card photos are exactly the same.”

“Obviously if background checks have been done and it is found that an applicant could be linked to radical organisations, then there could be a reason for refusal,” said Welch.

“However, nothing prevents the applicant taking the matter to court and challenging the constitutionality of the Central Firearm Registry’s decision,” said Welch

Responding to our queries, SAPS spokesperson Brenda Muridili said: “The complaint received was forwarded to the visible policing division to deal with it further.

“The complaints section has registered a service complaint because in this instance, there is an appeal process prescribed in the applicable legislation that must be utilised,” said Muridili.

Responding to Saga, Sayed said: “When I personally phoned Msindo two to three weeks later after finding out my application was refused, he still maintained that it was due to my headscarf.

"From the picture I sent, SAPS can clearly see my face and that I have brown hair, green eyes etc. They can make a positive identification," said Sayed

As for SAPS and the mention of an appeal process, Sayed said: “What should I base my appeal on, discrimination?

“The Constitution states that there shall not be any discrimination. To appeal you need to get a lawyer to do the appeal and who will follow up continuously and this costs money,” said Sayed.

