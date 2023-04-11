Gunfire-detection tech helps law enforcement officers nab two suspects in Manenberg

Cape Town - With the help of gunfire-detection technology ShotSpotter, City law enforcement officers arrested two men in separate incidents in Manenberg. Both suspects were caught in possession of firearms and ammunition. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said at about 1am, the City’s law enforcement staff were undertaking crime-prevention duties in the Manenberg area when they were alerted to gunshots detected by ShotSpotter in Elsieskraal Road, Manenberg.

Responding to the report, officers proceeded to Elsieskraal Road where they noticed people running in the street. As they got closer, they noticed a man running with something in his hand. He was caught with a gun in his right hand, arrested for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, and handed over to the Manenberg SAPS. Also in Manenberg, a female officer and her partner also involved in crime-prevention duties, responded to another shooting where they noticed a man holding a suspicious object.

They chased the suspect on foot. Conducting a body search a firearm and seven rounds of ammunition hidden under his jersey were retrieved. The individual was also arrested, and handed over to the Manenberg SAPS Smith praised the successful operation, highlighting the role played by the invention of ShotSpotters. “The gunfire-detection technology ShotSpotter is helping to improve the safety of some of our most vulnerable communities and helping to get illegal firearms off the streets daily.