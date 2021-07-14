Gunshots near taxi rank at Cape Town station deck sparks looting fears

Cape Town – Chaos erupted at the Cape Town station deck this morning when gunshots were allegedly discharged, forcing people to flee for safety, and as a result sparking fears of looting at a nearby mall. SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said an argument erupted between disgruntled drivers of rival associations at the Cape Town taxi rank this morning.

Swartbooi said according to reports the commuters became fearful and fled in different directions. He said the police attended to the scene and confirmed that they maintained visibility in the vicinity to maintain law and order. “Gunshots were allegedly discharged by occupants of a white Quantum who fled the scene.

“The suspects are yet to be arrested," he said. The City’s security guards said a panic ensued after the shots were heard, that left people rushing through Golden Acre Mall and the streets of the CBD but the scene calmed down shortly and establishments were told they could reopen. The provincial Disaster Management Centre said: “An incident occurred at the taxi rank on the Cape Town Station Deck, next to Grand Central.

“This resulted in a crowd of approximately 60 persons running into Grand Central Mall, which sparked the fear of looting. “Shop owners closed all doors and law enforcement moved the crowd from the mall. “This was not an attempt to loot but a response to the shooting at the station.

“No damage to property reported,” it said. Ebrahim Swipe, who was a bystander to the incident, said: “The enforcement services at the scene were telling people to close their shops after the shooting incident occurred.” Law enforcement and metro police were thereafter seen conducting a stop and search operation at the station deck to maintain order.