Guy Fawkes: Call to report shops selling fireworks

He said each year the community was plunged into chaos as those who celebrated set off fireworks in residential areas and engaged in smearing of unsuspecting victims with paint, eggs and other household items.

“Each year we have problems with the blasting of fireworks and smearing,” Laing said. “This year we are going to clamp down on the shop owners who are selling the fireworks to the community in the first place.

“The impact on animals is among one of our main concerns as pets like dogs have very sensitive hearing. They can hear what humans cannot, so you can only imagine what that sounds like to them. We want to remind shop owners that selling fireworks without a permit is also against the law.”