Guy Fawkes: Call to report shops selling fireworks

Cape Town - Grassy Park cops are calling on residents to report shops selling fireworks ahead of Guy Fawkes Day on Sunday.
Station commander Colonel Dawood Laing said officers were taking a no-nonsense approach to Guy Fawkes celebrations this year.
He said each year the community was plunged into chaos as those who celebrated set off fireworks in residential areas and engaged in smearing of unsuspecting victims with paint, eggs and other household items.
“Each year we have problems with the blasting of fireworks and smearing,” Laing said. “This year we are going to clamp down on the shop owners who are selling the fireworks to the community in the first place.
“The impact on animals is among one of our main concerns as pets like dogs have very sensitive hearing. They can hear what humans cannot, so you can only imagine what that sounds like to them. We want to remind shop owners that selling fireworks without a permit is also against the law.”
Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith says the hope is that Guy Fawkes celebrations will fizzle out but officers will keep a close eye on problematic areas, including Parkwood.
“Historically, the stretch of Prince George Drive between 5th Avenue and Military Road, Parkwood, parts of Mitchells Plain, Bonteheuwel and Manenberg have been among the areas that recorded incidents where persons were attacked or injured by these mobs.
“Officers will maintain a presence in high-risk areas, as well as popular beaches and other public open spaces. On the one hand, we have the problem of fireworks in residential areas, causing untold trauma to communities and pets, and then on the other, mobs of mostly children, causing destruction in their local areas.
“We’re heartened by the slight downturn in complaints in recent years, but this tradition needs to be completely eradicated. I call on residents to report any concerns, so that these may be dealt with.”
To report on shop owners in Grassy Park call Laing on 082 469 3016.