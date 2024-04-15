Hadji Omar Kemp dies at 104

Cape Town - The who could be Mitchells Plain’s oldest resident, Hadjie Omar Kemp, has died at the age of 104. The former Tramways soccer player passed away peacefully at his Portlands home, surrounded by his family, on Friday.

He was buried according to Muslim rites on Saturday from Azzawia Mosque in Walmer Estate, the only mosque he’s attended over the years, and then moved to Mowbray Maqbarah, where he was laid to rest. Kemp was born on November 21, 1919. The Cape Argus first met him in 2019, when he embarked on his trip to Mecca, a few days before his 100th birthday.

The proud pensioner at the time said his secret to his long life was abstaining from smoking and liquor, “staying out of trouble”, and remaining faithful to his religion. “I never smoked or drank, I was never in jail or court, and I’ve never been hospitalised in my life,” the former painter had said. “I drink herbs, which keeps me healthy, I have no illnesses and I’m in control of the food I eat. I’m not picky with food, but I eat less and talk less and this helps me stay healthy.”