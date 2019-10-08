Africa Halal Week is a joint collaboration between WESGRO, Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) and the City of Cape Town. Africa Halal Week aims to highlight business opportunities presented by the Halal market on the continent, with particular attention on the Halal industry in the Western Cape. Africa Halal Week takes place from the 7 9 October at the CTICC in Cape Town. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Cape Town, which is determined to become the Halaal hub of Africa, is hosting the second Halaal Week that started on Monday. Giving the keynote address at the start of the week’s events, Premier Alan Winde said: "We want Cape halaal brand to be well known all over the world for quality and excellence. This is our vision.

"We are only at the start of a very long journey in growing our share of the halaal economy. The potential benefit to the Western Cape is enormous.”

Halaal Week aims to highlight business opportunities presented by the halaal market in the continent, with particular attention on the halaal industry in the Western Cape.

Pictured is a panel discussion between Inge Dykman, Wesgro's Head of Leisure Tourism (right), Sadiq Dindar, Marketing and Promotions Manager of the Middle East for SA Tourism (left) and Asif Hussain Shaikh, Al Rostamani Travel & Holidays (middle). Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said: “The halaal trade in the Western Cape has grown by 21% over the last four years, with the sum of halaal relevant exports to all consumers increasing from R43.7billion in 2015 to R52.9bn in 2018.”

Maynier’s department estimated that last year halaal exports contributed almost 8% of the Western Cape's total exports, while the top halaal export markets in that year were the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. Export growth to Turkey doubled.

“The global halaal food market represents a significant opportunity for the Western Cape, as the global Halal market size is expected to reach $9.7 trillion (R149 trillion) by 2025,” added Maynier.