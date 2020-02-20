It has emerged that Vernon Witbooi and Geraldo Parsons, sentenced in 2018 for kidnapping, murder and rape, have had internet access and been using cellphones while serving their sentences.
Cornelius’s family has expressed outrage at this, and said when they raised the issue with the Department of Correctional Services they were not taken seriously.
Lali Meintjes, Cornelius’s cousin, said: “This is something we have raised with the Department of Correctional Services a few times. We first found out about (a Facebook) account being open while the trial was still on, but then it was closed down. And now we know about these accounts.
“And we have tried to find out what exactly is going on from the Department of Justice, but they have not been responding to us.”