Hanover Park boy, 5, dies after touching a live wire in front of his home

Cape Town - A 5-year-old boy was electrocuted while playing in front of his home. Mogamat Jardien died about an hour after being rushed to Hanover Park Day Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Relative Moulana Tohaa Rodrigues said: “The council only came late to weld the pole, after the child died. “It was about 4pm on that day when this happened. The children were playing outside and the pitch was wet because they were cleaning the yard. “Mogamat unfortunately didn’t have shoes on at the time of the incident. We suspect that when he came outside he touched a live wire while standing on the wet surface.

“And then he got shocked. They rushed him to the hospital and when they got there, they couldn’t get a pulse. An hour after that they declared him deceased.” Rodrigues said the wires were exposed from the pole due to cable theft. Mogamat Jardien was killed after touching a live wire in Hanover Park. Picture: Supplied “Many of these izinyokas (cable thieves) open the poles and pull out cables and leave live wires exposed. Sometimes the cables are seen with sparks. There are many poles like that, including the one right in front of his home.

“A neighbour said she reported this several times but nothing happened until a child was killed and they only fixed that one pole. And unfortunately the council’s delay came with a price of Mogamat’s death. Another thing is that services can’t come into the area because it’s a red zone, people are scared to come here without the police. “We are losing lives due to the lack of immediate response from all departments. You can’t watch your child for 24 hours – schoolchildren who pass here every day could also touch the wires and we could experience the same thing over again.” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said Philippi police have opened an inquest docket for further investigation following an incident on Monday at about 5pm at Greenturf Road, Hanover Park.