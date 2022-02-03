Hanover Park community take action against local ward councillor

Cape Town - The Hanover Park community, unhappy about a local ward councillor, protested in front of the Cape Town Civic Centre on Wednesday while a meeting between their community leaders, DA chief whip Desiree Visagie and speaker Felicity Purchase took place. The community members said they were emotional, angry and frustrated by years of mismanagement, corruption and emotional abuse by the local DA ward councillor for Ward 47, Antonio Van der Rheede.

During the meeting, the Hanover Park Concerned Residents against Crime committee and broader Hanover Park community delivered a memorandum listing the grievances with more than 6 000 community signatures, more than 20 NPOs and the support of the Hanover Park CPF and Neighbourhood Watch structures. Committee chairperson Roberto Stemmet said their committee was formed against the backdrop of the councillor’s continual misconduct, bullying tactics, emotional abuse, dereliction of duties, gender-based violence, non-service delivery, inciting of conflict and division in their community and alleged participation in corrupt acts over the past five to seven years. Stemmet gave some insight into some of the allegations brought forward.

The committee said the councillor displayed an attitude and misconduct towards Hanover Park residents who did not share his opinions or sentiments. The Hanover Park community showed their support by picketing in front of the Cape Town Civic Centre yesterday while a meeting between their community leaders and City officials to address alleged mismanagement, corruption and emotional abuse by local ward councillor Antonio van der Rheede. Picture: Kristin Engel/Cape Argus In addition, Alcardo Andrews Foundation spokesperson Lesley Wyngaard said instead of supporting and acknowledging certain NPOs that were actively working to better the community, Van der Rheede allegedly duplicated their programmes and made them his own. Philippi CPF secretary and community activist Weldon Cameron said they backed up the allegations made with paperwork but some of allegations brought forward were of a serious nature and required further evidence that was being compiled to support the investigations.

“There are certain smaller things (allegations) that the City said they could begin investigating now, such as allowing the use of the hall and sports field by certain groups that were prevented from doing so,” said Cameron. Community leader Avril Andrews said she was disappointed with the speaker’s words when she said that their issues were in the past and they should forget about the past and move on. Van der Rheede said the same baseless accusations were being reported all the time.