Hanover Park CPF slams policing in area

Cape Town - The Hanover Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) has criticised the policing by the 60 law enforcement officers (LEO) officers in the area, saying their presence has done little to quell violent crimes such as shootings, murder and rape. The area has seen a continued spate of shootings, murders and rape cases, with around 20 to 30 confirmed rape cases over the past two to three months reported to the Philippi police station (covering the Philippi precinct as well), according to Hanover Park CPF member Yaseen Johaar. In October 2020 and as part of the Western Cape Safety Plan, 60 Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) LEOs was redeployed to Hanover Park as a response to gang-related crime and violence. Johaar recounted a string of crimes committed during February alone, including shootings, including gang-related shootings and murders, gender-based violence including rape and attempted rape. Johaar said visible patrols by LEOs were few and far between and that officers failed to work with the community in eradicating crime.

“Real visible patrols would not give criminals time and freedom to commit crimes.”

Hanover Park CPF spokesperson Kashiefa Mohammed said most of the officers were found at the terminus and Lansdowne Shopping Centre.

“We have major problem with law enforcement in our area because since the 60 LE was launched in Hanover Park, the crime has never dropped. From a CPF point of view, they’re supposed to be visible in every street, court, any place in Hanover Park, but there’s so little visibility because if people get killed, shot, where is LE in that moment?”

Ward councillor Antonio van der Rheede said this was not correct, referring to the CPF as a disbanded group. He said crime in the ward had “drastically reduced” and that LEOs were working shifts and were deployed where SAPS saw fit.

“There is a greater sense of safety since the LE were deployed in the ward.”

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said he was collating information on the issue and couldn’t comment.

Cape Argus