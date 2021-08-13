Hanover Park crime-fighters fighting for stipends

Cape Town - The Hanover Park Community Policing Forum has accused Ward councillor Antonio van der Rheede of interfering in the new neighbourhood watch project which has led to inefficiencies in its operations. The Hotspot project was initiated by the City in June and recruited 90 members from different neighbourhood watch groups, but three month later they are yet to sign contracts or paid stipends.

The members marched to the City offices on Thursday demanding their payment, signing of employment contracts and provision of working equipment and personal protective equipment. Mothers of Hope NHW spokesperson, Shireen Hendricks, said they believed Van der Rheede had a hand in it, as he started a “war” between the accredited and the non- accredited NHWs in the community since the start of the project. “He wants to personally handpick his favourite people from his personally initiated neighbourhood watch who are not accredited. It's going to be a bloodbath in Hanover Park as there are many unaccredited NHWs creeping up in the area because of this project.

“In a meeting JP Smith conceded that there was no way that a ward councillor could be involved in a project where NHW is concerned, but Van der Rheede insists that everything goes through him. He stops everything - from workshops to training. We are fed up with him dictating how NHWs must operate,” said Hendricks. Hanover Park NHW outside City offices demanding among other things their three- month payment and employment contracts. | Brian Jeptha Secretary Fazlin Fourie said equipment which was delivered to the ward councillor’s office had not been provided to them.. “We are expected to be on the streets as early as 5am but we do not have proper equipment, but only the reflectors, no boots, jackets or coats or even masks and torches, but we are expected to follow protocol yet they do not keep their promises,” she said.

CPF secretary Weldom Cameron said they recognised the standoff between the NHW and the City and were in support of them in their quest to find answers. Van der Rheede said the NHW should produce proof of its “unsubstantiated allegations”. “They must ask the officials who spoke to them about the mayoral hotspot programme, not me,” he said.