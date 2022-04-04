Hanover Park man fatally shot this morning after weekend of violence

Cape Town - Hanover Park residents started the week with yet another shooting incident on Monday morning that saw two shot and one fatally wounded. This comes just after gang-related chaos had ensued on Saturday evening that left the community up in arms.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said they were currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident this morning. Twigg said a 35-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded during a shootout at about 8am in Surwood Walk today, whereafter a murder case was opened for investigation. “Philippi police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” Twigg said.

Twigg said the suspect/s fled the scene and were yet to be arrested. Shamiela de Villiers, chairperson of DHL (Downberg Road, Hanover Park Avenue and Lonedown Road) neighbourhood watch, was on the scene and said the shooting is believed to be gang-related. Shireen Hendricks, head chairperson of 13 neighbourhood watches in Hanover Park, said they saw crime on a daily basis.

Hendricks added that their pleas for social and structural interventions went unheard, while Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and safety and security Mayco member JP Smith praised the peacefulness of the area during their visit to Hanover Park a few weeks ago. Straight from the crime scene this morning, the chairpersons of various neighbourhood watches and structures in the area made their way to the mayor’s office to hand over a memorandum of their grievances regarding the violence and crime at the hand of gangsters in Hanover Park and to demand a meeting about the management of their community safety. In response to the violence and crime, Smith said the Hanover Park community was indeed let down by the failure of police and the criminal justice system, which was why the City had stepped in to fill the gap and do what they could to protect residents.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact the police at 0860 010 111. [email protected] Cape Argus