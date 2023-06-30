Have you seen this woman? Help needed finding missing woman with mental health issues

Cape Town - The family and health-care team of a woman with mental illness who went missing three days ago are worried about her safety. Elke Lingenfelder, 31, was seen at about 4.30am on Tuesday, in Wynberg Old Village, near the Four and Twenty restaurant on Wolfe Street. She was wearing a grey wool jersey and leggings. A few hours later, a report alleged she had escaped from Philippi SAPS.

A family representative, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Elke was last seen at the Philippi East police station and surroundings. As far as we know, she took off on foot from there. “She does not have her phone, wallet or car with her, and is in a fragile psychiatric state. She is probably scared and traumatised. “As her family and health-care team, we just want her to be safe and receive the medical help he desperately needs. When this happened, she was visiting her family in Wynberg.