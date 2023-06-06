Health Department confirms termination of Brackengate Hospital contracts

Cape Town - The Department of Health and Wellness has confirmed the termination of employment contracts of Brackengate Intermediate Care Facility staff, who had been instrumental during the Covid-19 crisis in the province. The temporary field hospital was commissioned at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff were informed at the end of February that their contracts would be terminated effective March 31, 2023 but this was extended by two months. Prior to the termination of the contracts, the health-care workers supported by the National Public Service Workers Union (NPSWU) protested in the streets and an online Change.org petition garnered over 1 000 signatures in support of the health-care workers retaining their employment. Previously an operational manager at the facility, Phindiwe Mbeki is now unemployed.

“The issue of new skills for Brackengate is a blatant lie. Their statement says it’s ‘general’ transitional care, which means it needs general skills. All the nurses who worked for Covid-19 qualify for this transitional care. The only new skills needed are occupational and speech therapy,” Mbeki said. She said that there were no engagements between management and staff. NPSWU Western Cape chairperson Zolisa Menze said: “We do not see any reason to continue doing extensions while there are provisions for these employees to be absorbed on a permanent basis. The only part we are unable to agree with the employer is the dismissal of these employees.”