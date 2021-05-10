Health of alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack suffering in detention, court hears

Cape Town - Alleged underworld kingpin and controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and a police officer attached to the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) Sergeant Ashley Tabisher appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In a brief appearance, the accused were set to bring forth a formal bail application, but counsels from both the State and the defence agreed to have the matter moved to the Blue Downs Regional Court.

The pair face corruption charges. Tabisher is alleged to have taken a R10 000 bribe in exchange for leaking valuable operational information to Modack along with a cellphone.

File photo: Sergeant Ashley Tabisher from the Anti-Gang Unit receives his badge from the head of the AGU. Tabisher appeared alongside Nafiz Modack in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Picture: Independent Media

Modack also faces a separate charge of conspiracy to commit murder after a hand grenade was thrown at the Bishop Lavis home of former Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear months before his assassination last year.

Modack faces these charges alongside two co-accused, Amaal Jantjies and Janick Adonis, who were not present at court on Monday.

Kinnear was gunned down in front of his home in September last year and to date only one person has been charged with his murder.

Modack’s lawyer, advocate Dirk Uys, also brought it to the court’s attention that his client had two issues to raise.

Uys said that Modack, who is being held at an undisclosed location for his safety, is required to sleep on a concrete surface and this is causing problems with his kidneys.

“He has seen a doctor, but the cold surface has not helped and we are therefore asking on record for arrangements to be made,” Uys submitted.

He also stated that Modack, a Muslim, is observing the religion’s holiest month, yet there were no arrangements made for cooking halaal foods.

Uys asked for this matter to be attended to as well.

Tabisher’s defence, advocate Bruce Hendricks, also brought forth that his client’s blood pressure is sky high and, due to the delay of the bail application, he is concerned about his job.

The matter against the pair has been postponed until Friday, May 14, and they remain in custody.

African News Agency (ANA)