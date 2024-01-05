Heartfelt messages pour in for Santa Claus of Longbeach Mall

Cape Town - Tributes have been pouring in for the Santa Claus of Longbeach Mall. For about nine years, 82-year-old Fred Francklin had graced the seat of Father Christmas, putting smiles on the faces of little children – and sometimes even adults.

The father of four, who sported his natural white beard, even drove an old red car. The mall on Wednesday announced the death of Francklin with a heartfelt message to shoppers. The post received more than 9 000 reactions within a matter of hours, with many customers sharing their memories of Santa.

Fred Francklin’s family say he enjoyed every minute of being Santa. Francklin’s daughter Sandy said she was overwhelmed by the number of messages received from the people whose hearts her father crept into. “As his children we fondly remember him as a dad who was always there. He lived for his children; he was a great role model,” she said. She added that her father’s role as Santa began when one of his best friends, who was the previous Father Christmas, died.

“He loved every minute of it, he loved seeing the smiles on the little ones’ faces. In fact, some of his very last words to me pointed to a day when a 4-month-old baby sat on his lap smiling. He said ‘that’s because it’s unconditional love’ and those words stuck in my mind,” she said. Even grown-ups had their seat on Santa’s lap. Picture: Supplied Longbeach Mall marketing manager Minnin Du Preez said Francklin was an integral part of the festive season. “Fred did what he did with such a willing heart. He always had a jovial spirit, so much so that people would even phone to ask if Santa was going to be there.