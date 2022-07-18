Help find Olympian’s missing dad, last seen on top of Chapman’s Peak

Cape Town - Olympic gold medallist rower James Thompson’s family is appealing to the public to assist them in searching for Thompson’s father, Gus Thompson. Seventy-year-old Thompson was last seen on July 14 on top of Chapman’s Peak after leaving his home, a care facility near Lake Michelle in Noordhoek, according to his family.

On the day he was last seen, Thompson was wearing a black puffer jacket, blue denim jeans and a pair of running shoes. Thompson’s daughter-in-law Carolyn Thompson said on learning of his disappearance the family had reported the case to Fish Hoek police, who have since been searching for him. She said: “My father-in-law has alzheimer’s, so he might not be familiar with his surroundings or know how to get back home. There have been reports of sightings but nothing conclusive yet.

“All we know is that he left home sometime after 6pm on Thursday. After that, there is footage of him on Chapman's Peak, and that’s the last you see of him.” “We would appreciate the public’s assistance in finding him. If anyone has seen or heard of where he could be, please call the police immediately. We are trying to spread the flyers with his picture and the police’s numbers so it’s out there,” Thompson said. Police say they are still investigating Thompson’s disappearance, and following up on leads that could reveal his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is requested to call Fish Hoek police on 0217842700 or Missing Children South Africa on 072 647 7464 [email protected] Cape Argus