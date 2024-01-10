Help make Fanie’s 25th birthday bash special

Cape Town - The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS SA) is on a mission to throw the biggest party for one of the oldest dogs in the country. Fanie, a Miniature Pinscher from Mitchells Plain, is turning 25 years old in February. The doggie has been visiting the AWS SA clinic since he was just a little puppy.

Now, a month away from his silver jubilee birthday celebrations, AWS wants to celebrate the dog by giving him a party at their adoption centre. AWS SA nurse Jaque le Roux said the decision for a party was to celebrate Fanie and his owner, Abe Hendricks, who goes nowhere without Fanie. “Last time I took a photo of Fanie he was 18 and here he is turning Silver Jubilee 25 in February. It is a special celebration of being happy and healthy.

“We wrapped our brains around it and said let’s have a party in aid of Fanie and also raise awareness at our adoption centre,” he explained. According to Le Roux, Fanie is a very special patient of animal welfare. AWS SA nurse Jaque le Roux with Fanie who will celebrate his 25th birthday in February. Picture:AWS SA. “We have done heart checks and medical checks and the patient is 100% fit and healthy.

“For a 25-year-old dog, the dog is amazing. The heart is normal,” Le Roux said. Fanie and his owner, Mr Hendricks at the AWS SA facility. Picture:AWS SA. AWS is now calling on any company, business or individual that would love to get on board to help make Fanie’s day special. Le Roux added: “If anybody would like to assist, whether it’s food companies or other, to make this day special. Anybody who would like to meet Fanie and make his day special as well as Mr Hendricks, who has done his best to let Fanie live this long, is welcome.”