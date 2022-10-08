Help raise funds for the Observatory Rainbow House

Cape Town - This Homeless and Hunger Action Week, the Obz Rainbow House residents in Observatory have started a fund-raising campaign to help with the upkeep of their house. The Rainbow House is a transitional house accommodating formerly homeless people, and its residents are seeking financial assistance to pay the rent, water bills, rates and taxes necessary to keep the house going.

To date, the residents have attempted to settle the amount by selling handmade artworks, items of clothing and other goods, and the money raised by the campaign would assist them in covering the shortfall. A BackaBuddy Fundraiser account that was opened to raise funds for the house had raised more than R13000 of the R30000 target as of yesterday. Opened during lockdown last year, the Rainbow House is a home for people who used to live on the street and who are looking to start afresh.

The house does not receive financial support from the government and has been operating with contributions from residents, neighbours and organisations. Opened during lockdown last year, the Rainbow House is a home for people who used to live on the street and who are looking to start afresh. Picture: Mthuthuzeli Ntseku One of the house members, Karin Rhoode, said the 26-member house is not only a bed shelter but also offers programmes that enable the homeless to make a living through jewellerymaking, painting, woodwork and other programmes.

“The house is run by homeless people for the homeless people. However, we are not here to only enjoy a safe space but we want to show people that we are doing something with our lives, instead of begging. “Homelessness is associated with begging and, at the moment, begging is the biggest problem and people get angry. We want to empower other people, also through handwork, to do something with their lives and generate their own income,” she said. Another resident, Neelan Naidoo, who makes paintings, said the success of the campaign would mean they not only had a roof over their heads but would also be able to continue with the numerous programmes they undertook.

