Here are the vital dates for when the City opens its swimming pools this summer

Cape Town - Swimming pools will start opening on weekends from 3 November in a phased approach, to allow for the completion of facility maintenance, and ensure an optimal and safe environment for everyone's enjoyment. The Recreation and Parks Department is opening 24 community swimming pools in stages, between November and mid-December.

These swimming pools will initially operate on weekends only (Fridays to Sundays, from 10:00 until 17:00). From 11 December, they will operate daily, for the duration of the festive season. Opening dates are:

3 November: Wynberg, Bellville, Atlantis (Wesfleur), Bonteheuwel, Hanover Park, Kensington and Trafalgar

10 November: Lentegeur

17 November: Elsies River, Manenberg, Muizenberg, Newlands, Athlone, Bellville South and Ruyterwacht

24 November: Goodwood, Westridge, Browns Farm and Parow Valley

8 December: Khayelitsha and Ravensmead

11 December: Langa and Parow North

15 December: Mnandi

18 December: Delft and Morningstar The four indoor swimming pools and Sea Point are operational. Retreat, Blue Downs and Strand are open from 10:00 until 17:00 daily, while Sea Point and Long Street are open from 07:00 until 19:00 daily. While the City is actively working on plans to mitigate the impact of load-shedding, patrons are advised to be aware of load-shedding schedules when visiting swimming pools.

Facility management may need to adjust planned opening and/or operating times according to the stage of load-shedding affecting their area. Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said: “The Recreation and Parks Department faced numerous challenges during the previous aquatic season, exacerbated by ageing infrastructure and the unavailability of a swimming pool repairs and maintenance tender. “The tender is now active and work is scheduled in a phased approach during weekdays when the facilities are not in use. The City thanks the public for their patience while remedial work continues, to ensure that the majority of public swimming pools are ready for the peak festive season.

“Progress has been made at several facilities, most notably the completion of major upgrades at the Elsies River swimming pool, including the refurbishment of the swimming pool basins, the complete overhaul of the pipe reticulation system and the construction of a new plant room,” Van der Ross said. “Major upgrades are also on the horizon for Emthonjeni swimming pool, with the goal of having the pool open later in the season, and providing much-needed recreational relief.” Vulindlela, Eastridge and Observatory swimming pools will remain closed for the 2023/24 season, as these facilities are all earmarked for redevelopment and major repairs.