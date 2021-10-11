Here is how the City of Cape Town will handle this week’s load shedding

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has made it a little easier for its customers to plan around the recent bout of load shedding after Eskom extended Stage 2 power cuts until Thursday. Eskom had initially announced it would implement Stage 2 load shedding on Thursday, but then on Friday the power utility announced that in order to continue replenishing the emergency generation reserves and address additional risks it would continue Stage 2 of load shedding.

“During this time Eskom, will be working hard to return a number of generating units to service and we urge the public to continue using electricity sparingly.” Eskom added that it would communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system. The City of Cape Town said on Monday that it would continue to protect its customers as much as it could.

City-supplied customers will be on Stage 1 load shedding from 6am until 10pm, then move back to Stage 2. Stage 2 load shedding is expected to continue from 10pm to 6am. “This is broadly expected to be the routine until Thursday. Any changes or updates will be communicated as soon as possible.” Eskom’s load-shedding Stage 2 continues until 05:00 on Thursday 14 October.



The City will continue to protect customers as much as it can.



City-supplied customers:

Stage 1 from 06:00 until 22:00, then back to Stage 2.

Stage 2 from 22:00 to 06:00 #CTInfo pic.twitter.com/EDy5zsuQAB — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) October 11, 2021

Christiaan Hattingh, AWPower’s managing director, has meanwhile said that given how load shedding is a reality that every South African business needs to manage, there are a wide range of affordable backup solutions on the market. “Your backup power options can be divided into two main categories: battery backup or a generator. Generators are suited for industrial businesses or large companies that need to run power-intensive loads such as data centres, commercial refrigerators or production lines. “Compared with generators, battery backup systems are quieter, less prone to breaking down, cleaner (no carbon monoxide fumes), and more affordable to run since they don’t depend on fuel,” Hattingh said.

“Initial investment required is more, but over time becomes the more affordable solution, especially if integrated with a solar system.” Hattingh said that many businesses thus supplement their generators with more cost-effective battery back-up systems for lighter loads like office lighting, desktop computers and point of sale systems. “Others only use their generator as a backup to their battery-based systems and those with lighter power needs may only need a battery-based solution.