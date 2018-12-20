File photo: ANA

Cape Town - Due to a drop in passenger numbers over the festive season, Metrorail in the Western Cape is running a "Sunday service" schedule as of Christmas Eve, Monday, December 24. This will continue up to and including Friday, January 4.

"Additional trains have been added on public holidays (Day of Goodwill 26 December and New Years’ Day 1 January). Normal weekend services resume Saturday 5 January and normal weekday services resume Monday 7 January 2019," Metrorail said in a statement.

"Commuters are advised to note times of first and last trains during the festive break and operating frequencies when planning their travel during this time."

Here's a comprehensive schedule of Metrorail's festive season service.

"During the festive season it is unfortunately not unusual for petty crime to spike as criminals capitalise on relaxed travellers carrying larger amounts of cash. To address this Metrorail Protection Services will increase train and station patrols serving popular holiday spots," Metrorail said.

"Special joint actions to curb contact crimes will also be conducted during the festive season. Tactical operations will address unlawful commuter conduct, unsafe commuting behaviour and focus on the protection of safety-critical rail infrastructure.

"Commuters are requested to assist in their own safety by being alert and observant to suspicious behaviour around stations and parking areas. Carrying large amounts of cash, openly displaying valuables, being engrossed in mobile devices and low awareness due to headphones all add to presenting a lucrative potential target for petty criminals," it said.

