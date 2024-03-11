Hex River Pass accident kills 13

Cape Town - Condolences have gone out to the families of 24 people who were killed in three separate road crashes at the weekend. On Saturday, 13 people, including two children, were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a bus along the N1 at the Hex River Pass near De Doorns.

There were also multiple injuries, including seven patients who were hospitalised in a critical condition. The crash followed a three-car pile-up on the R43 near Villiersdorp on Friday night, in which six people, four of whom were children, were killed. Also on Friday, a crash involving a car, a bakkie, and a bus on the N1 between Prince Albert and Laingsburg killed five people.

One person was seriously injured, while none of the 39 passengers on the bus were hurt. According to preliminary reports involving Saturday’s crash, the driver of the bus, carrying 60 passengers en route from Zimbabwe, lost control and collided with the truck before crashing into the rock wall of the pass, killing the 13 passengers. The crash happened at around 6pm.

“Among the victims were two children, adding to the profound sense of grief and loss in the aftermath of the collision,” said Safe Journey Africa, an organisation for road safety education and awareness. Mobility MEC, Ricardo Mackenzie said emergency services including provincial traffic officers, emergency medical services, forensic pathology services, police and the SA National Roads Agency’s routine route maintenance attended to the scene, and transported survivors to Worcester Hospital. “It is with deep sadness that we extend our condolences to the families of 13 people who died in a bus crash on the N1 at the Hex River Pass near De Doorns on Saturday evening just after 6pm.

“It has been a tragic weekend on our roads and my heart goes out to those who are dealing with the trauma of losing their loved ones. “I implore everyone travelling on our roads to take care, be safe, and obey the law. “As we gear up for Easter, please make sure you prepare properly for long-distance travel.