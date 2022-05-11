High absenteeism as nearly only half of registered NSC candidates write exams

Cape Town - Approximately 49% of the candidates registered to write the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, sat for the exam sessions. These are candidates who registered for the May/June NSC who are either candidates from previous years rewriting a subject, or adults or out-of-school youth writing the Senior Certificate. No current Grade 12 learners were part of this group.

Story continues below Advertisment

A total of 36 379 candidates registered to write exams during the 2022 May/June NSC session, which commenced on Monday. Of these, 13 853 are adults and out-of-school youth writing the Senior Certificate, while 22 526 are writing the NSC in a part time capacity to either improve their marks or complete their qualification. Spokesperson to Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, Kerry Mauchline said, overall, the first day went well, however not all candidates had verified their data in advance.

“However, through a collaboration between the examination centres and the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), all issues related to registration information were resolved to allow the candidates access to the examination venues and to sit for the examinations.” Mauchline said candidates arriving late for examinations is a concern. ANC Western Cape Legislature Shadow Education MEC Khalid Sayed said: “We have not been alerted to any challenges in this regard. We are however closely monitoring the situation.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Candidates who did not access their registration information are encouraged to visit the WCED website (‘Exams’ button). Support material in preparation for the examinations can also be found on the site. [email protected] Cape Argus