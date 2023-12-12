High-profile taxi boss and businessman who was in hiding nabbed for a string of crimes

Cape Town - A high-profile taxi boss and businessman has appeared in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on a string of crimes committed in Nyanga and other provinces. Bonke Makalala had been sought by the police for murder, attempted murder and extortion and other crimes including impersonating a police official. He runs transport, cleaning services, construction, supply and delivery and logistics businesses.

According to his website, “Makalala Trans” is a company that was started by Bonke Makalala in 2013, a rural Tsomo boy, who was a taxi driver and doing some other small businesses. He then managed to buy himself a taxi in 2013 and became a member in Cata Boland in the same year 2013 and bought two more taxis late 2013. “He kept on increasing the fleet as time went by and had one 22-seater in between the fleet of taxis.The company then started to be formalised as it grew, doing a number of jobs.” Makalala had been in hiding when police swooped in on him.

Makalala Trans is a company that started by Bonke Makalala in 2013 by a rural Tsomo boy who was a taxi driver and doing some other small businesses. Picture: Facebook He was arrested on Sunday in a joint operation between Western Cape provincial detectives, the Pretoria National Intervention Unit, Eastern Cape and Head Office Crime Intelligence unit. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said he is linked to various serious crimes in and around Cape Town, ranging from extortion, fraud, intimidation, murder and attempted murder to possession of an unlicensed firearm. “Information received indicated that the target was moving between the Eastern Cape, East London and Pretoria. Detailed investigation and following up on intelligence, led the SAPS members to a premises in Metro Park Parow Mound, East Silver Lakes, Pretoria, where he was hiding to evade arrest.

“The adult man was identified as the prime suspect and arrested on the various warrants of arrest for a Nyanga murder and double attempted murder case. “Further warrants issued were for a Mfuleni case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and an Ocean View matter, impersonating a police official.” Van Wyk said that police officers received a tip-off informing them where he had been hiding.

“SAPS members worked around the clock to follow up on the information received to secure the arrest which also led to the successful confiscation of one 9mm Glock pistol with 15 rounds, laptops, cellphones a white Ford Ranger and vehicle documents. “The suspect will be charged for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and was due to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” he said. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed the appearance of Makalala in court.