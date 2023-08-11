High School Jam returns at GrandWest this year

Cape Town - The Bridgetown Theatre Company (BTC) is bringing its latest offering, an original musical, In Concert, to the public. The production will be performed by students of Bridgetown High, Athlone High, Athlone School for the Blind and Peak View High at the 2023 High School Jam (HSJ) on August 19 from 10am to 3pm at the GrandWest Grand Arena.

Production co-ordinator Jasmine Ziervogel said the jam was reigniting hope, joy and a sense of togetherness. The full-day high school musical extravaganza will be returning after three years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Other schools taking part include Belhar High School, Cedar High School, Elsies River High School, Fairbairn College, Milnerton High School, Muizenberg High School, Parel Vallei High School, Parow High School and Portland High School.

Director Thembalethu Zwele said: In Concert was a story of connection, communication, hope and togetherness. “When the world rushes forwards, sometimes we all need to take a step back. Especially at high schools, where after Covid-19, the mental well-being of youth is at risk and suicide is higher than ever. “This musical speaks to that notion in an entertaining, informative and entertaining manner.”

The event was expected to bring together an audience of 6 000 and 500 performers. Co-ordinator Jasmine Ziervogel said: “This year is the 13th birthday for HSJ and to celebrate we are changing things up slightly this year with the vision of taking HSJ to the next level, in a quest to use music and the performing arts to inspire a nation, embrace diversity, individuality and untie cultures and communities.” Tickets can be purchased at R80 by contacting Ziervogel at 079 165 0960 or from the participating schools.