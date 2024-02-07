High-speed crash: Justice for Tatum after crash flung her on to a neighbour’s roof

Cape Town - The mother of the matriculant who was killed when a car ploughed into her in Bonteheuwel said she was not happy with the 3-year sentence handed down to the driver on Tuesday. The impact of the crash had flung Tatum Hendricks, 18, on to a neighbour’s roof, while another victim, 28, was injured.

The incident happened when Gershwin Jacobs admittedly drove at high speed along Bonteheuwel Avenue on October 9, 2022. He also admitted that he did not have a driving licence, and had a learner’s licence in 2002. The 34-year-old man was sentenced yesterday in the Parow Regional Court.

The father of three had been out on R3000 bail. He was sentenced to three years for culpable homicide and 12 months for reckless and negligent driving. The sentences will run concurrently.

Jacobs broke down as he testified for the last time, trying to convince the magistrate not to give him prison time. “I have three young children aged 5, 4 and 1. I am their primary caregiver and I take care of them financially. I pay rent and take care of the financial needs at home as my life partner is unemployed. “I understood that I could go to prison but I didn’t discuss with my partner how my children are going to survive without me.”

He added that he had apologised to Hendricks’s mother, Mishka Adams. “I kept asking myself why the Lord didn’t take me instead. Why did it have to be someone’s child who lost her life?” Tears flowed from Adams as the magistrate sentenced Jacobs yesterday.

Mishka Adams broke down in tears as the magistrate sentenced Jacobs. pic Mandi “No amount of sentencing is going to bring my child back. “He’s still going to have the opportunity to see his children grow.

“I’m never going to see my child again, I’ll never be able to see her prosper in her ambitions that she had in life. I’ll never see her get married and have my first grandchild. “In three years’ time, he will get to see his children grow, he may even be out before the sentence is over, depending on his behaviour.” Gershwin Jacobs on his way to court to appear covering his face -pic Mandi Bonteheuwel ward councillor, Angus Mckenzie accompanied Adams to court.