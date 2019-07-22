“Seeing the quiz grow in numbers from year one until now has been phenomenal as well how inclusive the quiz,” said Louise Wiseman from IIE’s Varsity College. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Seeing the impact that the High Schools Quiz has not only on the schools but also on the learners in it, was a vital factor for IIE’s Varsity College when they decided to get involved. Things in The Cape Argus High Schools Quiz sponsored by Food Lovers’ Market in association with IIE’s Varsity College, are set to heat up again as the 64 teams head into knock-out stages starting on July 22.

However, before the knock-outs really get going Managing Director of IIE’s Varsity College, Louise Wiseman, said: “Seeing the quiz grow in numbers from year one until now has been phenomenal as well how inclusive the quiz is”.

“We continue to see schools from all corners of the country entering.

“Often organisations enter events or sponsorship purely to associate with an event or even another brand that is popular with its target market.

“In the case of the High School Quiz however, there are additional benefits for the IIE’s Varsity College,” Wiseman said.

“We are able to be actively involved in promoting, organising, hosting and staging an event, with Independent Media, directly with our feeder schools that give those schools and their learners a platform to shine and demonstrate their abilities and work ethic.”

Wiseman said that it was this hands-on approach to eventing that fosters a closer relationship with the college’s stakeholders.

“Second, the quiz is promoting the acquisition and utilisation of knowledge that is current and directly related to the world we live in. For this reason, it is specifically relevant to our mission as a tertiary education brand.”

Asked what she hopes learners remember about the college’s involvement in the quiz, Wiseman said: “We were part of an initiative that allowed them to learn in a fun and interactive way.”

Learners are competing for R3 000 per team member of the winning team, with R35 000 for their school and many other prizes in the Cape Argus High Schools Quiz.

The top two teams will go on to compete in the National High Schools Quiz against teams from across the country where, if they win, more prizes await. Learners will have needed to study newspapers from 15 to 19 July for the first knock-out round today.

