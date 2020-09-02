Hijacked Checkers truck dumped at Mitchells Plain residents’ door

Cape Town - Residents of Canary Street in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain woke up on Tuesday to the unusual sight of an abandoned Checkers delivery truck on their doorstep. According to the Shoprite Checkers Group, the truck was hijacked in the early hours yesterday by assailants who apparently abandoned it. The driver who was not seriously injured. Shoprite’s loss prevention manager Oswald Meiring said: “A suspect has been arrested following the swift action taken by the Shoprite Group’s security team and its investigators, who worked closely with the SAPS, after one of the supermarket chain’s delivery vehicles was hijacked in Cape Town yesterday.” Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to the police reports the complainant was hijacked yesterday morning while driving on the N7 to Vredenburg. “Victims of the hijacking were dropped in Langa and the police have not yet recovered any goods that were in the truck which was found dumped in Canary Street, Rocklands.”

Meanwhile, Nyanga police police arrested three suspects found to be in possession of 296kg of dagga in a stop-and-search operation. Rwexana said: “During a stop-and-search… yesterday morning, members conducting the operation spotted a male offloading a big suspicious bag from a Toyota Quantum.”

Upon investigation, the police found 19 bags containing dagga worth an estimated street value of R400 000.

The suspects, between the ages of 33 and 37, are due to appear in court for dealing in dagga.

Provincial police commissioner Yolisa Matakata commended her colleagues for their investigative work which led to the conviction and sentencing of Luyanda Daniel, 46, who was given a life sentence in the Wynberg Regional Court for raping his 14-year-old daughter.

“As conviction and sentence comes towards the end of the Women’s Month, one hopes it will serve as a deterrent to would-be perpetrators of gender-based violence,” she said.

