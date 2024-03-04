Hiker dies after falling at Jonkershoek Nature Reserve

Cape Town - A 41-year-old hiker has died after falling 40 metres from a section of trail at the Jonkershoek Nature Reserve near Stellenbosch. According to Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), teams of volunteers and rescue professionals responded to the nature reserve after the visiting hiker fell late on Friday afternoon.

WSAR said the man and his partner had hiked up to the Tweede Waterval (Second Waterfall) earlier in the day and were making their way back down the path to their car when he suddenly slipped off the trail and fell. “Passing hikers raced down the trail to raise the alarm, calling the emergency number (021 937 0300) as soon as they had a signal. “Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) teams from Cape Town and Stellenbosch, accompanied by Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness EMS medics, CapeNature Rangers, and Stellenbosch Fire and Rescue personnel, were driven into the reserve and quickly hiked up to locate the fallen hiker.

“Once on scene, a small team abseiled down the cliff to locate the patient. Sadly, they found that the hiker was deceased,” WSAR said. It added that the body of the hiker was placed onto a stretcher and carefully raised back up to the hiking trail before being carried down the 5km path and handed over to the police. “The incident was concluded shortly before 2.30am on Saturday.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the friends and family of the deceased at this sad time,” WSAR said. Meanwhile, last week, WSAR Western Cape cautioned hikers to start early and avoid strenuous activity during the warmest hours of the day between 12 noon and 2pm. “For moderate outdoor activities, carry at least 500ml of water for every hour you intend to be busy.