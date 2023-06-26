Hillview NHW has been given a boost by the City’s safety and security directorate

Cape Town - The City’s safety and security directorate has, for the first time last week, provided an allocation of bulletproof vests to Hillview Neighbourhood Watch patrollers in a trial roll-out of a pilot project aimed at supporting the work done by neighbourhood watches (NHWs). The City’s safety and security directorate has decided to collaborate with Hillview NHW and provide a range of supplies meant to support them in their crime prevention activities, and for the first time the City’s safety and security directorate has provided an allocation of bulletproof vests in what is to be a pilot project.

According to Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith, Hillview is an area plagued by drug activity and gun violence brought about through gang turf battles. In the last 30 days, the officers saw more than 40 rounds fired during more than 23 shooting incidents in the area. “South Africa continues to battle a forever-increasing trend in violent crime, but in a display of somewhat defiance, Cape Town has managed to consistently record a reduction in several of these crime categories, even in some of the worst affected police precincts. “While these may also be the combined result of several other interventions, including the LEAP officer deployment and the ShotSpotter firearm acoustic technology, the positive impact of active NHW’s can never be emphasised enough.”