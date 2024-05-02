Hip Hop legend Emile Jansen honoured with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver

Cape Town - Hip hop legend Emile Jansen was among several South Africans who were honoured for their individual work in a special award ceremony hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday. Jansen was honoured with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver.

The Order of Ikhamanga is awarded to South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism, or sport. Order of Ikhamanga in Silver. Picture: Supplied Jansen, 55, along with other recipients, was on a list recently announced by the Chancellor of the National Orders, director-general in the Presidency, Phindile Baleni. The ceremony was held at the president’s guest house in Pretoria. Jansen, who is originally from Cape Town, currently lives in Atlanta in the US.

Known by his B-boy persona Emile YX?, Jansen is a founding member of a hip-hop crew hailing from the Cape Flats, Black Noise, and founder of the Heal the Hood Project. He is also known for his activism and community work via Mixed Mense, Heal the Hood Project’s practical school. Jansen flew in to South Africa for the event and was eye-catching in his traditional outfit.

“I was wearing my brother’s shoes, because I don’t like formal shoes, but out of respect for my parents and elders and the memory of our fallen heroes. I also had black pants that are Indian-style stove pipe to represent my Indian heritage, an African print shirt that my wife bought me from Ghana, to represent my African heritage, and a Bushman necklace that I bought at !khwa Ttu.” He said of his award: “I was impressed by the power that this could have to heal our country and decrease the negativity about our abilities to solve our own problems instead of just complaining. “We are a nation that needs healing and a sense of positivity of the people’s power again. I think that this legacy of elders to celebrate our achievements is a powerful way to start the healing and inspire others to do the same.

“If we do not respect elders, then we will not get respect when we become those elders.” A proud Jansen shook Ramaphosa’s hand as he received his award. “I was honoured because he represents the democratically elected public servant that serves the will of the majority of the people of South Africa that elected him.