Hitman says he lied about Kinnear's assassination

Cape Town - A convicted self-confessed hitman says he fabricated a story that he killed Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear, allegedly to fool a man affiliated with Nafiz Modack. This was revealed in the Western Cape High Court yesterday as the man dubbed “Mr A”’ returned to the stand.

Addressing Judge Robert Henney on what led up to his decision to co-operate with the Hawks and turn on his gang friends, the witness claimed he got a fright when he realised the police were on to him. After evading arrest for several months and allegedly being smuggled out of court by a lawyer he claims he was employed by Modack. The witness said he was arrested several months later for being in possession of a firearm. He said while at Pollsmoor Prison he was visited by senior Hawks detective Pieter Joubert. “I realised they must have made a match on the gun for the shooting at CF Towing where I shot seven shots in the guy’s head, but then he asked me when last I was in Melkbosstrand.

“I got a fright and then I told him I will tell everything and he said he was going to check the information and get back to me.” He said while walking back to his prison cell he was approached by Modack’s co-accused, Jannick Adonis, who labelled him a “co-accused” and asked why the Hawks were visiting him. The witness claimed that after telling Adonis about shootings in Blackheath and Melkbosstrand where he killed two people, Adonis suddenly asked him about the day he killed Kinnear.

“That is when I realised he knows nothing and told him a whole story. Because I know when Kinnear was killed I was in Pollsmoor.” He said both he and Adonis were in possession of cellphones while in prison and they exchanged numbers. Adonis informed him of a man named “Gillion” who was allegedly in custody at Goodwood Prison and who would pay R5 000 for information on how he killed Kinnear and the State witness told the fake story.

In return he was supposed to get R5 000 and clothes, but this never materialised. The State witness also, with the use of a photo gallery, turned on his former alleged gang boss as he explained the meaning behind the gang tattoos on the body of Moegamat Toufeeq Brown. He outed the activities of the Terrible West Siders gang, showing how gang members proudly posted their gang affiliations on Facebook and took pictures during an appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court as they threw up gang signs.