Ho ho ho Merry Freshmas: Pick n Pay pays a special visit to excited little faces in Parkwood

Cape Town - Father Christmas also known as Pick n Pay’s Father Freshmas, paid a special visit to excited little faces in Parkwood on Tuesday and brought along with him lots of gifts, groceries and a cheque worth thousands of rands. The local franchise surprised principal Alletta Frans from I CAN crèche in Arcacia Road who has dedicated almost half her life to community upliftment.

Alletta has for over two decades been caring for the needs of the community by not only feeding them out of her own pockets a lot, but also making sure the children are educated in the safe space of her own home. The principal does not charge parents a cent, and only asks them for a toilet roll and juice on a Monday, other than that she gets all of her other donations from community members who know about her. The I CAN creche’s principal Alletta Frans was shocked when she received R50 000 from Pick n Pay for her contribution towards educating the children in her community. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers PnP PnP Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Mills and head of Omni Channel, Vince Viviers, said when they heard of Alletta, they knew that she was the one who needed to be spoilt this time around.

Eager little faces stood in front of their creche as Father Freshmas arrived on his ASAP Bike to hand out presents. “Do you want presents or your food first?” Mills asked the kids, “food” they responded. It was this response that sent the chief into tear mode.

“This is what Christmas is about, spreading the gift of joy, and especially for a community hero like Alletta who selflessly gives,” Mills said. Pick n Pay asap! delivered a magical Christmas Surprise at a local educare centre in Parkwood, Cape Town. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Viviers said he felt privileged witnessing the gratefulness. “This is what everyone in South Africa needs to do, to spread that positive gees and also be blessed in spirit,” he said.

The kids not only received gifts but the delivery crew also dropped off groceries worth R450 to the kiddies homes. Alletta thanked the franchise for their generous donation. “I don't have silver and I don't have gold, but what I do have is prayers, and this is something I will definitely be doing for you,” she said with tears in her eyes. Little Reece Goodall, 5, smiled from ear to ear while opening his gifts containing a fleecy blanket, colouring book, pencil crayons and play dough.