Homeless three-month-old baby dies in Elsies River ‘shack’

Cape Town - The Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF) has criticised the community and government officials, accusing them of neglect after the death of a three-month-old baby inside a makeshift shack on the side of the Francie van Zyl Road in Elsies River. Cherife Danielle Klaase died on Wednesday morning under mysterious circumstances and in an inhospitable environment which the area’s CPF said the community is guilty of allowing.

The CPF’s public relations officer, Imraahn Mukaddam, said baby Cherife’s death was not about collective blame but more about collective shame. “We won’t blame the councillors who were well aware of the situation, we won’t blame the social workers who knew there was a newborn baby in that shack, we won’t blame law enforcement who visited the family sometimes twice a week to do some enforcing, none of them are to blame. “We could blame the merchant who sold her mother tik. We could blame the economy or maybe even the president, but don’t dare blame those who were just doing their paid jobs,” he said.

Mukaddam said had the CPF known there was a 3-month-old baby in the makeshift shack, it would have taken drastic action as those who knew, failed to save her life. “We fail our most vulnerable by looking the other way.” Department of Social Development spokesperson Esther Lewis said when reports are received of children living on the streets with their parents, social workers intervene and see how the family can be assisted to improve their circumstances and ensure the safety of their children and well-being of the family.

Lewis said interventions were based on the outcomes of a safety and risk assessment. “In all these cases, the best interest of the child is always prioritised.” Lewis said that as of March, the department funds 2 208-bed spaces and services within 37 shelters for homeless adults in the province.

