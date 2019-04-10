Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe

Cape Town - Vaal University of Technology (VUT) has announced that an honorary doctorate in humanities is to be conferred posthumously on struggle stalwart Mama Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe. The award, announced by vice-chancellor Professor Gordon Ndodomzi Zide and Dinilesizwe Sobukwe, the director of the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Trust, is in recognition of her selfless struggle and sacrifice for the people of South Africa.

VUT management, on the recommendation of the university’s senate and honorary degrees committee, unanimously adopted the proposal to honour Sobukwe in accordance with the university’s policy of conferring an honorary degree.

Sobukwe was married to another Struggle icon, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, a founder of the Pan Africanist Congress.

The award will be accepted by her niece, Fikile Mathe, in a graduation ceremony at the VUT Vanderbijlpark campus on Friday.

Veronica Sobukwe died in August last year at her home in Graaff-Reinet. She was 91.

In her youth she led protest marches against racist conditions imposed on trainee black nurses at Victoria Hospital in Alice.

One such march resulted in her later meeting Robert Sobukwe, who was then students’ representative council president at the University of Fort Hare.

Following the Sharpeville uprising on March 21, 1960, Veronica Sobukwe fiercely challenged the regime on the unjust conditions surrounding her husband’s incarceration under the draconian Sobukwe Clause - under which his imprisonment was to be renewed annually at the discretion of the minister of justice. She remained a backbone for her family.

Her younger sister, Florence, married activist doctor Fabian Ribeiro and together they used their combined medical and nursing professions to help ordinary people in the black community pro bono during the darkest days of apartheid.

When Robert Sobukwe was incarcerated on Robben Island, the Ribeiros often accompanied his wife to visit him. For their political activism, the Ribeiro couple were assassinated at their home in December 1986 by the apartheid regime’s death squad.

In 2008, Veronica Sobukwe championed the establishment of the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Trust to preserve, celebrate and profile the memory - as well as the intellectual and political legacy - of her husband. She served on the trust’s board until she died.

President Cyril Ramaphosa bestowed the Order of Luthuli in Silver on her in April last year.

