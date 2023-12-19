Hope Exchange to feed over 5000 City’s homeless people this festive

Cape Town - The Hope Exchange (HE) organisation will feed over 5 000 homeless people in the city centre this festive season to give them hope and love and to remind them that they are not forgotten during this time of the year. The Hope Exchange has been providing services to the homeless in Cape Town for over 40 years with the aim of providing dignity and support in the way they need it, with the intention of re-integrating them into society or reunifying them with their families.

They provide homeless adults, most of whom are living on the street, and people at risk of being homeless with access to daily necessities, toilet and laundry facilities, social work services, and nutritional meals, among other things. Marie Slundt, HE marketing fund-raising executive, said over the festive period, the main soup kitchen in Cape Town closes, so they can take a well-deserved break. “So in those weeks, we run Feed5000 so that meals continue to be served to the homeless every day. And it is not only about the meals; it is about people not feeling forgotten. We believe that this is a crucial time of the year to keep connecting with our homeless clients. When you do not have a roof or table to share a meal with your nearest and dearest,” said Slundt.