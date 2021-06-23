Hospital visits in Western Cape restricted due to third wave of Covid-19

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Health has restricted visits to its hospitals due to the increase in Covid-19 infections as the third wave grips the province. Premier Alan Winde announced the news on Thursday while providing the daily update on the Covid-19 infections in the province.

At 1pm on Tuesday, the Western Cape had 12 695 active infections, with 310 743 Covid-19 cases to date and 285 946 recoveries. The number of Covid-19-related deaths sits at 12 102, while 1 284 people are in hospital – 301 of them in high care or ICU. The province has vaccinated 347 543 people, including health-care workers. Today, it will add to the number as the roll-out of teachers getting the J&J vaccine begins.

“The provincial department of health has amended its visitation policy at public hospitals on Monday, 21 June, limiting visitors and escorts,” Winde said. “The purpose of this amendment is to protect patients, families, visitors and staff from Covid-19 infection and transmission during the third wave. “While we fully understand that visitors and escorts play a significant role in the well-being of patients, we also need to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in our hospitals to save lives. These restrictions will be reviewed as soon as the third wave is over.

“Should you or a family member need to visit a hospital, please find out more about the restrictions at that particular facility. We thank you for your patience and understanding during this extremely difficult time.” Winde said it was important for citizens to continue being safe and shielding those who were vulnerable, by taking extra precautions. “You must avoid all social gatherings over this time, remember to always wear a mask when with other people, and keep a safe distance if in public. Always have your windows open to ensure lots of fresh air.