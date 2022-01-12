Hostage situation at Goodwood supermarket ends without bloodshed, two arrests made

Cape Town - A business robbery at a supermarket in Goodwood on Wednesday morning turned into a hostage situation, as the police believed that one of the suspects was still trapped inside the shop. Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the vigilance of the public and the swift response by police led to the arrest of two suspects on a charge of business robbery in Goodwood this morning.

Traut said at around 8:20, the armed suspects held the owners of a shop situated in Voortrekker Road at gunpoint. He said one of the suspects fled when they were disturbed by someone but was apprehended by the public. "SAPS members attached to Goodwood police arrived on the scene and arrested a second suspect. There was, however, reason to believe that a third suspect was still trapped in the shop, and the Special Task Force was summoned to the scene," Traut said.

He said after the building was tactically penetrated, it was established that the two suspects were alone. The firearm used by the suspects was discovered hidden inside the shop and seized. "An Ethiopian male aged 35 and a Zimbabwean male aged 29 are expected to make their court appearance in Goodwood once they have been charged," he said.