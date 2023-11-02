Cape Town - With November marking the start of the annual fire season in Cape Town, residents have been encouraged to do their part in enjoying the outdoor environment responsibly. The seven-month period brings the warm and windy weather, ideal conditions for wildfires. Being safe and responsible when enjoying the outdoors becomes even more important during this time.

Managing director for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, Wahida Parker, said: “Our own team have been working long and hard to get everything ready for an exciting summer season for all our visitors. “We thank our partners who have done incredible work to prepare the mountain for this period of the year and minimise the risk of fire.” One key measure taken to protect the slopes of Table Mountain from uncontrolled wildfires is to perform prescribed burns.

The prescribed burns remove any dry, flammable material, which makes future uncontrolled wildfires much less likely. SANParks successfully executed one such prescribed burn, below Tafelberg Road, at the end of March this year. “We’ve all seen and experienced wildfires across the city over the years. Everyone remembers the devastating fire of 2021, but there have been several other examples that show how dangerous and destructive a fire can be, and the damage it can cause especially when it becomes uncontrollable.

“We all have a duty to prevent fires from starting in the first place, and to raise the alarm immediately if we see one starting,” said Parker. Some practical tips and suggestions that should be considered include: respecting the rules, watching the wind, and raising the alarm when necessary. Social fires in the form of braais are a part of our cultural consciousness, but people should only start a fire in a place where it is allowed and that they’re always in control of the flames.

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) has very strict and very clear rules about making fires on the mountainside. “Respecting these rules is the most helpful and responsible step to take to avoid dangerous scenarios. Adherence is not optional; they are enforceable by law,” said Parker. The strong south easterly wind in Cape Town might have different nicknames, but one thing is for certain, this wind can be extremely strong and can very quickly shift direction.

These erratic gusts pose an enormous challenge for firefighters when trying to contain a wildfire. In strong winds, wildfires’ flames can jump across entire roadways, spreading into other areas. “Please avoid any areas that are close to where flames are already burning, especially if there is a strong wind blowing, which can make the fire quickly spread. “Allow firefighters the space they need to do their work and only approach the area once they have told you it is safe,” said Parker.

“A flame can start quickly and spread even faster. Time is of the essence to ensure the fire does not get out of control. “If you are outdoors this season, be on the lookout for smoke, or other signs of a fire that may be starting.” Table Mountain National Park has a specialised hotline for fires, which can be contacted on 086 110 6417.

Alternatively, the City of Cape Town’s Regional Fire Control can be contacted on 021 590 1900, while the Newlands Fire Base is reachable by 021 689 7438. CapeNature also offers some tips to help you prevent fires from starting or spreading: Dispose of hot ash and coal used for heating and cooking safely, away from any flammable plant material or rubbish.

Do not leave open fires unattended and smother them with sand once you no longer need them.

Make sure there are no illegal electrical connections in or near your home. Illegal and faulty electrical connections can get hot and start a fire.

Keep the area around your home clear of materials that can burn, such as firewood, kindling, and rubbish.

If you see someone playing carelessly with fire, matches, or lighters, ask them to stop.

Burn rubbish on cooler days when there is no wind.

Do not flick cigarette butts out of your car window.

Report veld fires immediately. Have the relevant emergency numbers at hand to report any veld fires.