House Speaker ‘shocked and distressed’ at sudden death of Maurencia Gillion during meeting

Cape Town - Parliament’s presiding officers, Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo have spoken of their shock and distress at the sudden death of ANC NCOP delegate Maurencia Gillion. Gillion died suddenly on Tuesday afternoon while attending the first day of an NCOP training workshop at the Cape Town City Lodge.

Speaker MapisaNqakula and Masondo, who were also attending the workshop, said Gillion suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness during the afternoon session and that she died on the spot, following unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate her. In a joint condolence statement on behalf of their parliamentary colleagues at the workshop, they said: “All of us are in a state of great grief, inexplicable shock and anguish. Nothing could have prepared any of us here for this. To lose an MP is very sad, but to lose her in this manner is just harrowing.” Meanwhile, the Western Cape ANC has announced a week-long mourning period to mark the life and passing of Gillion, who was its former provincial deputy secretary.