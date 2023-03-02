Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

House Speaker ‘shocked and distressed’ at sudden death of Maurencia Gillion during meeting

Maurencia Gillion. Picture supplied

Maurencia Gillion. Picture supplied

Published Mar 2, 2023

Share

Cape Town - Parliament’s presiding officers, Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo have spoken of their shock and distress at the sudden death of ANC NCOP delegate Maurencia Gillion.

Gillion died suddenly on Tuesday afternoon while attending the first day of an NCOP training workshop at the Cape Town City Lodge.

Speaker MapisaNqakula and Masondo, who were also attending the workshop, said Gillion suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness during the afternoon session and that she died on the spot, following unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate her.

In a joint condolence statement on behalf of their parliamentary colleagues at the workshop, they said: “All of us are in a state of great grief, inexplicable shock and anguish. Nothing could have prepared any of us here for this. To lose an MP is very sad, but to lose her in this manner is just harrowing.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape ANC has announced a week-long mourning period to mark the life and passing of Gillion, who was its former provincial deputy secretary.

More on this

Provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni remembered Gillion as having been known for her forthrightness and wit, as well as her passion for rural development and women’s rights.

“She raised issues pertaining to the transformation of our society into a better life for all with pernicious vigour. She stood for the poor and downtrodden. She was well known for her activism for farm dwellers and farmworkers.”

Maurencia Gillion. Western Cape ANC has announced a week-long mourning period to mark the life and passing of Gillion, who was its former provincial deputy secretary. Picture: Supplied

[email protected]

Related Topics:

ANCCape TownParliamentDeaths and Tributes

Share

Recent stories by:

Mwangi Githahu