Household Food Security Programme launched on World Food Day

Cape Town - In support of World Food Day over the weekend, FoodForward SA hosted a food packaging event at their depot in Epping Industrial to launch their Household Food Security Programme. This is to further reduce hunger in South Africa by ensuring nutritious food directly reaches the homes of those who need it most.

The programme identifies vulnerable households through partnerships with local non-profit organisations, whose social workers, nurses, dietitians and other health care workers conduct assessments and visits to pick out households where food parcels could be delivered directly. FoodForward SA managing director Andy du Plessis said the Household Food Security Programme would address the huge hunger crisis in the country, with a particular focus on children suffering from malnutrition, pregnant and nursing mothers, orphans and other vulnerable children, child-headed households and chronic patients. “South Africa has a huge hunger crisis, and it’s getting worse. Around 50% of people can’t afford to buy basic food groceries and there are already around 30 million people in South Africa who are either food insecure or at risk,” said Du Plessis.

FoodForward SA help raise awareness about hunger. World Food Day (October 16) promotes global awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Du Plessis said the programme was affordable and sustainable because the food parcels were packed with quality donated surplus food, non-food groceries and supplemented by procured groceries. The managing director said this initiative was made possible by partner donors such as OneFarm Share, Premier FMCG, Tiger Brands, Feed The Nation Foundation, Nestle, Massmart and Coronation Fund Managers. Each food parcel contained groceries worth around R500 and included items such as maize meal, rice, spaghetti, pasta, tinned food, soup mix, lentils, beans, peanut butter, sugar, cooking oil, fruit and vegetables.