Housing Development Agency yet to consult Mitchell’s Plain residents on planned relocation

Cape Town - The Housing Development Agency said it had yet to consult with the Mitchells Plain community regarding the relocation of 1 254 residents illegally dwelling on Prasa’s Central Line to 8.7 hectares of land in a wedge area by November 30. The agency said that such a consultation process must be preceded by approvals as per Section 68 of the City’s Planning by-laws, which it said it had not been granted.

This amid fierce push-back from Mitchells Plain residents who had started a petition calling for Prasa and HDA to stop the planned relocation, citing a lack of consultation as well as crime and safety concerns. Ward councillor Elton Jansen said he cannot support the relocation of more people to the area because of the current challenges with existing informal settlements. Jansen said to move more people to the area was a recipe for conflict and disaster. HDA spokesperson Katlego Moselakgomo said that at this stage of the project, the HDA had undertaken the first stage of consultation with stakeholders to ensure buy-in from the directly affected communities of Langa, Philippi and Khayelitsha.

“On approval of the commencement process by the City Council or Mayco, the HDA and relevant stakeholders will commence with the stage of public participation with the receiving communities in terms of sub-sections 4 and 5 of Section 68, reading with Section 140 of the City of Cape Town Planning By-Laws and Section 60 of the Land Use Planning Act (Lupa),” he said. Moselakgomo said as dictated by the terms of the Court Order granted by the high court, the occupants would be provided with basic services. However, he said a decision on the final relocation option, whether to empty plots or structures, would be taken in consultation with the affected communities, through the Central Line steering committee.

He said no permanent houses would be constructed yet, as part of this would be deemed as queue-jumping. The City said it was responsible for the provision of basic services to the relocated residents when the land use and other related applications had been dealt with. Spatial planning and environment Mayco member Eddie Andrews said residents would be able to participate and comment on Prasa’s proposal.

“I want to assure residents and interested parties that no decision has been made. We’re only just beginning public consultation,” Andrews said. [email protected] Cape Argus