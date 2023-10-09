Hout Bay faced with another mass killing as four men are shot

Cape Town - Police are searching for clues to help solve the murder of four men in Imizamo Yethu on Saturday. This incident was the second mass shooting in the Hout Bay area in less than a month. On September 10, three people were killed in Mandela Park.

Police officer Wesley Twigg said that the shooting happened in Molokwana Street, Izamo Yethu informal Settlement, Hout Bay. “Two victims, aged 20 and 26, were shot and fatally wounded and an 18-year-old and unknown person were shot and wounded. “One of the wounded victims died in hospital. Hout Bay police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their heads and bodies.

“The motive for the attack is yet to be established.” Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Anthony Chemaly said they were made aware that the September shooting victims were allegedly involved in crime. “We don’t know what the circumstances are and we also don’t know what the motive of the attack is for Saturday’s shooting, we are going to let the police investigate.

“In the previous shooting, the victims were apparently involved in crime. “It’s terrible what is happening in our area, seven or eight people were murdered in a month. “We have no idea what is happening. The SAPS is so understaffed, it’s unbelievable.”

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said Serious Violent Crimes detectives were investigating the incident where four men were shot dead in a shack in Mandela Square, Hout Bay, on Saturday evening. “Details about the deceased persons are yet to be released as investigations continue.” DA Western Cape spokesperson on community safety Gillion Bosman said they were shocked by the mass shootings which occurred at the weekend.

“The DA in the Western Cape is shocked and saddened to learn that seven people were murdered in two separate incidents on Saturday night. “The implication of these incidents is clear: the SAPS must come to the table and fix long-standing problems of under-resourcing in the Western Cape, before more lives are lost. “Saturday night’s mass killings took place mere hours apart. In the first incident, four men were shot dead in a shack in Mandela Park, Hout Bay.