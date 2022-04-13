Cape Town - The Hout Bay Seal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, responsible for rehabilitating injured and sick Cape Fur seals, is battling to keep the facility running. There is a risk of losing its operating space and also a lack of electricity.

Operations director Kim Krynauw said that the Centre had been without electricity due to vandalism in the Hout Bay Harbour and copper cable theft since January 7 and this had come at a huge cost to the centre because they had to buy petrol for generators and gas to provide for blenders, light and heat at the centre. West Coast Seal Project and Owl Orphanage founder Jacques Nel said: “The Department of Public Works (DPW) is liable for the repairs, but after many reports and requests this has not been done. The centre is currently working off a generator to fulfil its responsibilities to take care of the animals and their needs.” Krynauw said it was unreasonable and unjustifiable to expect an animal rehabilitation hospital to continue to endure this hardship for any further extended period as long-term use of the generators was negatively impacting their equipment as well as high additional operational costs.

Nel urged the public to support the centre on its website https://hbsrc.org, particularly as it received no funding from government sources or any other state institutions. The Department of Public Works initially planned to put the centre’s space up for tender, however the centre was able to secure a lease agreement at the end of February to continue its operations. This came after public works spokesperson Thami Mchunu said the department was willing to engage with the centre for an interim arrangement until such time the property was advertised via the open tender process.

“We have received a lease agreement on 28 February 2022 from the Department of Public Works, after almost 2 years of asking for one,” Krynauw said. Hout Bay Seal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre struggles to stay afloat amid 4-month electricity outage. | Hout Bay Seal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre However, Krynauw the lease was received after their electricity was vandalised and due to the issues with electricity and certain clauses in the lease, the centre’s attorney was awaiting comment after raising concerns with the lease to the DPW - particularly that the centre would be responsible for the electricity maintenance. “The department is aware of the honourable work that the centre is performing.

“However, the department must ensure that the letting out of State-owned properties are done in accordance with Section 217 of the Constitution whereby the principles of fairness, equitability, transparency, competitiveness and cost effectiveness are followed,” Mchunu said. [email protected] Cape Argus