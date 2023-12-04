Hout Bay Secondary School gifted fully equipped resource centre worth R1.5m by SANParks

Cape Town - South African National Parks (SANParks) officially handed over a fully equipped resource centre and library worth R1.5 million to Hout Bay Secondary School in Hout Bay. The handover forms part of SANParks CSI Social Legacy Project which focuses on community development in areas adjacent to the National Parks.

Cape Region General Manager, Johan Taljaard, said the project commenced in 2021 and the refurbished resource centre is meant to improve the performance of the learners by helping them to engage better with their schoolwork. “This investment to the Hout Bay Secondary School, has culminated in the construction and equipping of an interactive resource centre and library, creating a comfortable, stimulating and supportive environment, conductive to research, reading and quiet learning for near 1000 learners between grades 8 and 12.” SANParks CSI Social Legacy Projects are implemented as part of SANParks Socio-economic development strategic objectives.

This contributes to the Governments mandate, as well as the sustainable development goals on socio development. Through cooperation with national government departments, much needed facilities and services in communities bordering national parks are provided, which will have a lasting impact on communities. Taljaard said this donation of this state-of-the-art resource centre is equipped with library books, some of which were sponsored by the Western Cape Department of Arts and Culture, laptops, data projector, a smart tv, furniture and other resources required to make learning easier.